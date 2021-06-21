Over 29.8 million vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

-
More than 2.98 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
So far, 29,35,04,820 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) through the Centre's free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category, it said.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 26,36,26,884 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Monday, the ministry said.
"A total 2,98,77,936 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," the ministry said.
It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.
In addition, the Centre has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs, the ministry said.
Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic, along with 'test, track, treat' and Covid appropriate behaviour, it said.
Implementation of the liberalized and accelerated phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination started from May 1 and under it, every month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre, the ministry said.
It would continue to make these doses available to state governments free of cost as was being done earlier, it said.
