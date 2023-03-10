Centre announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF recruitment

-
-
The Centre has announced 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies within the Border Security Force (BSF).
For this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015, which has come into effect from Thursday.
The notification issued by the MHA on March 6, added that the upper age limit will be relaxed by five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers in the recruitment of constables.
It added that the subsequent batch will get age relaxation up to three years.
As per the notification, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 14:45 IST
