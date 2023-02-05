JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre approves Pune-Nashik high speed rail connectivity: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ministry of Railways has accorded "in principle approval" for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project

central government | Centre | Devendra Fadnavis

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ministry of Railways has accorded "in principle approval" for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project.

Fadnavis made the announcement after a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here.

"I thank the Railway minister for granting in-principle approval to the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project," the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said.

He said officials from Maharashtra and the railway ministry will make a technical appraisal of the project and then take the proposal to the Union Cabinet for approval.

"Pune and Nashik are important cities of Maharashtra economically and culturally. It would be our endeavour to provide rail connectivity to these two cities," Vaishnaw said.

"We had a detailed discussion on the technical aspects of the project and will now take it forward," the Railway minister said.

Fadnavis said high-speed rail between Pune and Nashik will boost development and provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of both the cities.

Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a host of BJP leaders from the state are in Delhi to attend the reception of BJP chief J P Nadda's son Harish who tied the nuptial knot last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 20:14 IST

