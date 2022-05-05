Centre asks officers not to furnish incorrect info about state borrowings

-
ALSO READ
From 130 to 70, centrally sponsored schemes down by almost 50%
Raise your share in centrally-sponsored schemes: States to FM Sitharaman
What are Small Savings Schemes - types, returns and interest rates
What are pros and cons of investing in equity-linked savings schemes?
State govts' borrowings to be lower by Rs 50,000 crore in Q1: ICRA
-
Finance Secretary T V Somanathan has directed officers not to provide incorrect information to the central government concerning states' borrowings and Centrally Sponsored Schemes as this would attraction action under the service rules.
The finance secretary's letter assumes significance as state governments' borrowing and allocation under various schemes depend on the information provided by the All India Services officers deputed in states, sources said.
Citing an example of a state facing some difficulty in borrowing in the past due to wrong and inaccurate information, the letter said civil servants are responsible to tender proper advice and provide information in a correct manner.
As per the communication sent last month, errors which are bona fide or minor will not attract any action.
The Government of India gives permission to states for borrowings and releases funds under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The exercise is carried out based on information provided by All India Services officers, including IAS and IPS, posted in states.
The letter also cautioned states that the finance ministry would send the names of erring officers to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) so that action can be taken, the sources said.
The action may include denial of foreign posting and central deputation, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU