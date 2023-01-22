JUST IN
Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP
Mumbai's air quality index in 'poor' category, Delhi at 'very poor'
343 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.5 lakh crore
India records 140 new coronavirus cases, active tally climbs to 1,960
Centre blocks BBC documentary on Gujarat riots from airing in India
Bihar: Amit Shah to attend BJP farmers' convention in Patna next month
Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly to begin on February 3
Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far
We want to partner in building base for defence industries in India: France
Leela Palace cheat impersonates UAE royalty, dupes hotel of over Rs 20 lakh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bihar: Amit Shah to attend BJP farmers' convention in Patna next month
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre blocks BBC documentary on Gujarat riots from airing in India

While the BBC has not aired the documentary in India, the video was uploaded on some YouTube channels

Topics
BBC | Gujarat | Narendra Modi

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Centre blocks BBC documentary on Gujarat riots from airing in India

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred.

Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers available to the government under the country's information technology rules, said Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

While the BBC has not aired the documentary in India, the video was uploaded on some YouTube channels, Gupta said.

The government has issued orders to Twitter to block over 50 tweets linking to the video of the documentary and YouTube has been instructed to block any uploads of the video, Gupta said. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions, he added.

Modi was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead, by government count - most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59.

Human rights activists estimate at least double that number died in the rioting.

Modi denied accusations that he failed to stop the rioting. A special investigation team appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the role of Modi and others in the violence said in a 541-page report in 2012 it could find no evidence to prosecute the then chief minister.

Modi was later named the head of his party, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which he led to power in general elections in 2014 and then in 2019.

Last week, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry termed the BBC documentary a "propaganda piece" meant to push a "discredited narrative".

 

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BBC

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 12:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU