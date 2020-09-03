Centre extends crop insurance premium deadline in five MP districts

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Deadline to pay PM crop insurance premium extended
Bharti AXA gets Rs 800 cr crop insurance mandate from Maharashtra, K'taka
Why changes in crop insurance scheme could raise issues of sustainability
Letter to BS: Long journey ahead for reforms in neglected agro sector
MP govt functioning smoothly, says CM and 'minister of every dept' Chouhan
-
The Union government has agreed to give farmers in five districts of Madhya Pradesh time till September 7 to pay premium under the PM's crop insurance scheme, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Patel had said he had written to the Centre on this issue.
"The Center has given its approval for extending the date for the payment of crop insurance premium under the Pradhanmantri Fasal Bima Yojna in Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dewas and Harda districts," the minister told PTI.
He thanked Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for a swift response.
Patel had written to Tomar on Wednesday, asking that farmers in 15 rain-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh be given more time to pay the premium.
He had also written letters on the issue to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited M K Pottdar.
Due to heavy rains and floods, farmers in 15 districts of the state were unable to pay the premium in time, he had said, asking that the deadline be extended from August 31 to September 7.
Incessant rains and flooding were reported in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani and Alirajpur districts from August 28, he had pointed out.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU