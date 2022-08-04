Centre extends design-led telecom PLI scheme application date in 5G era

In a bid to build a strong ecosystem for 5G in the country after a successful 5G spectrum auction, the government on Thursday extended the last date for submission of applications under the design-led manufacturing scheme till August 25.

The Department of Telecommunication had notified the design-led production-linked scheme (PLI) scheme on February 24, 2021, with a financial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore.

The guidelines for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking Products have been amended with effect from April 1, to introduce design-led manufacturing with additional one percent incentive rates.

The registration process for design-led manufacturing under the started from June 21.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was extended till August 5.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in June announced an incentive scheme for design-led manufacturing, along with extending the duration of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by a year.

DoT also approved addition of 11 new telecom and networking products to the existing list, based on suggestions from the stakeholders.

The design-Led manufacturing is primarily aimed to support efforts for designing telecom products in India.

The government has also approved addition of 11 new telecom and networking products to the existing list, and announced to give an additional incentive rate of 1% over and above existing incentive rates.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)