JUST IN
Coronavirus vaccines not effective without yoga, Ayurveda: Ramdev
Monkeypox vs Covid-19: Here's all you need to know about the two infections
NSE snooping case: Delhi court denies bail to former Mumbai top cop
CUET-UG: Second shift exam cancelled across country due to tech glitches
Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini, elderly woman claims it later
Partha used his college-day photo while buying property in 2012: Report
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban
Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi logs 2,202 Covid cases, 4 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 11.84%
Business Standard

Centre extends design-led telecom PLI scheme application date in 5G era

In a bid to build a strong ecosystem for 5G in the country after a successful 5G spectrum auction, the govt extended the last date for submission of applications under the design-led scheme

Topics
central government | PLI scheme | telecom sector

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PLI scheme, electronics, microchip, IT, hardware, technology, manufacturing

In a bid to build a strong ecosystem for 5G in the country after a successful 5G spectrum auction, the government on Thursday extended the last date for submission of applications under the design-led manufacturing scheme till August 25.

The Department of Telecommunication had notified the design-led production-linked scheme (PLI) scheme on February 24, 2021, with a financial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore.

The guidelines for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking Products have been amended with effect from April 1, to introduce design-led manufacturing with additional one percent incentive rates.

The registration process for design-led manufacturing under the PLI scheme started from June 21.

Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was extended till August 5.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in June announced an incentive scheme for design-led manufacturing, along with extending the duration of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by a year.

DoT also approved addition of 11 new telecom and networking products to the existing list, based on suggestions from the stakeholders.

The design-Led manufacturing is primarily aimed to support efforts for designing telecom products in India.

The government has also approved addition of 11 new telecom and networking products to the existing list, and announced to give an additional incentive rate of 1% over and above existing incentive rates.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on central government

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 23:24 IST

`
.