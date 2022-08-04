JUST IN
Partha used his college-day photo while buying property in 2012: Report
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban
Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8
SC seeks report on medical condition of ex-CMD of Amrapali Group
Har Ghar Tiranga: How India plans to take the Tricolour to every corner
Not afraid of Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on Herald case
CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit
42% Indians experienced financial fraud in last three years: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Top headlines: BoE raises rates by most since 1995; GAIL Q1 net up 51%
Ahead of 75th I-Day, Chhattisgarh SHGs get govt help to stitch tricolour
Business Standard

Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini, elderly woman claims it later

The bag was thoroughly checked and was found containing only cosmetic items and other items of the woman

Topics
Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rohini
(Photo: ANI)

A suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.

However, the bag found lying near a canteen in Nirankari colony was later claimed by an elderly woman. She said she had come to the canteen for a meal and forgot to carry the bag with her, a senior police officer said.

The bag was thoroughly checked and was found containing only cosmetic items and other items of the woman, the police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the "object has been checked and nothing suspicious found".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 18:28 IST

`
.