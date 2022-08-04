JUST IN
Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini, elderly woman claims it later
Partha used his college-day photo while buying property in 2012: Report
New data protection Bill must consider all criticism: Justice Srikrishna
14 IAS officers from 12 state cadres currently on deputation in PMO: Centre
Delhi HC asks police of steps taken to implement Chinese Manjha ban
Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 8
SC seeks report on medical condition of ex-CMD of Amrapali Group
Har Ghar Tiranga: How India plans to take the Tricolour to every corner
Not afraid of Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on Herald case
CJI begins process of appointing successor, recommends Justice Lalit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states: NTA
Business Standard

NSE snooping case: Delhi court denies bail to former Mumbai top cop

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case

Topics
Mumbai police | Delhi High Court | NSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma had reserved her order on the plea after hearing the arguments of the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had on Tuesday sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation as the ED said it did not need his custody any more.

Pandey was arrested on July 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mumbai police

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 18:43 IST

`
.