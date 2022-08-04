NSE snooping case: Delhi court denies bail to former Mumbai top cop

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former commissioner Sanjay Pandey, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of stock exchange (NSE) employees, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma had reserved her order on the plea after hearing the arguments of the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

The court had on Tuesday sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation as the ED said it did not need his custody any more.

Pandey was arrested on July 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)