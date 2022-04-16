Home Minister Amit Shah to visit MP, Bihar and Pudduchery from April 22-24

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Pudducherry from April 22 to 24, the officials in the Ministry said in New Delhi on Friday.
According to the officials, he will be in Madhya Pradesh on April 22 followed by Bihar on April 23 and Pudducherry on April 24.
On the first day of the tour, the Union Home Minister will be attending the 48th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) meet at 11 a.m. at Bhopal as the chief guest on April 22.
The 48th AIPSC is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh Police in association with the Union Home Ministry and its research wing Bureau of Police Research and Development at the police headquarters in Bhopal.
On April 23, Shah will visit Bihar to pay tributes to freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh on his birth anniversary and will also attend a programme in Kunwar Singh's birth place Jagdishpur in Arrah district of Bihar.
In Jagdishpur, he will also attend a programme organised by the BJP workers which will be apolitical and is being organised under the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to make the young generation aware of the heroic deeds of Veer Kunwar Singh and his fight against the British East India Company.
The BJP workers in Bihar have planned to bring together people from 12 districts and organise a collective waving of more than 75,000 national flags at Jagdishpur to register a 'Guinness world record' on April 23, a key figure in the 1857 Indian rebellion against the British East India Company.
On April 24, Shah will reach Puducherry to attend an event.
