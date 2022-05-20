Home Minister Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on May 21 for two-day visit

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh starting Saturday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of several development projects and interact with security forces deployed in forward areas along the Sino-Indian border, officials said.
During his visit, the home minister will also interact with the civil society.
This will be Shah's second visit to Arunachal Pradesh as the Union Home minister.
He had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in 2020 to attend the 34th statehood day celebrations.
China had then objected to his visit as the neighbouring country lays claim over the territory.
Officials said during his visit, Shah will lay the foundation of a 51-feet-statue of sage Parshuram at Wakro in Lohit district, besides launching around 40 projects.
On Saturday, Shah will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar, Deomali in Tirap district after which he would go to Namsai and lay the foundation of the Parshuram statue.
On Sunday, he will meet social organisations and also offer puja at the Golden Pagoda near Tengapani in Namsai district.
Later, Shah will address a public meeting on Namsai general ground and launch important projects, officials said.
The home minister will also chair a security and development review meeting with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, BRO and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation LTD (NHIDCL) personnel at Namsai and attend a banquet with them before leaving for Delhi, they added.
Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh is part of the mega cross-country tour during which he has been attending several public, political and official events.
The home minister has already visited Assam, Telangana, Kerala and Uttarakhand as part of the tour and would be visiting Maharashtra and Gujarat next on May 27 and 28 respectively.
