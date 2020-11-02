JUST IN
Centre releases Rs 2,200 cr to 15 states for improving air quality

This will help the beneficiary states to undertake air quality measures, including capacity-building of the local bodies within their million-plus cities/agglomerations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first instalment to 15 states for undertaking measures towards improvement of air quality.

"The government, based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, has released Rs 2,200 crore as the first installment to 15 states for the improvement of air quality measures in their million-plus cities," the office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

This will help the beneficiary states to undertake air quality measures, including capacity-building of the local bodies within their million-plus cities/agglomerations, it added.

The 15 states include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

First Published: Mon, November 02 2020. 21:38 IST

