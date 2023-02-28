'Centre, states should take steps to tackle drug abuse among children'

The regional judicial colloquium on "POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Juvenile Justice & among Children" organised by the has decided to make recommendations to the Central and State governments to adopt certain measures for tackling the issue of amongst children.

Judges from the five Southern states and Puducherry took part in the meeting and also to sensitise different stakeholders in the justice delivery system who handle cases involving children in the backdrop of the legislations enacted in that regard.

At the end, the colloquium recommended that the Centre take proactive steps to establish dedicated drug treatment and rehabilitation centres for children as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in its judgment in Bachpan Bachao Andolan v. Union of India, and the provisions of the Central Sector Scheme of Assistance for Prevention of Alcoholism & Substance (Drugs) Abuse and for Social Defence Services that was framed by the Central Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

It also wanted the High Courts to ensure that respective Registrar Generals intimate the above resolution to the competent authority of the Union Government in the Ministry of Social Justice and the State Governments concerned, including the Union Territory of Puducherry for information and necessary action.

The colloquium was inaugurated on Saturday by a judge of the Supreme Court of India and Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Supreme Court, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat.

Justice Bhat highlighted the issue of increasing drug use amongst children and the need for exercising discretion in cases involving consensual sexual relationships between adolescents.

