Karnataka sexual abuse case: Murugha Math seer sent to judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru arrested in sexual assault case
Sexual abuse case: Seer remanded to Karnataka Police custody till Sept 5
Police given free hand to probe sexual abuse charges against seer: Bommai
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff sent to 14-day custody in sexual assault case
NCW seeks arrest of UP seer for 'rape' threat, asks police to take action
-
A local court here on Monday ordered the chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is facing charges of sexual abuse of minor girls, to be sent to judicial custody till September 14.
The judicial custody is for a period of nine days.
The police did not seek extension of the police custody in which he was held since September 2.
Following this, the Second Additional District and Sessions Court sent him to judicial custody.
He was taken to the Chitradurga district jail after the court hearing.
The pontiff was in police custody for the last three days.
He was arrested on the night of September 1 and produced before the judge at her residence, who sent him to judicial custody. On September 2 morning, he was presented before the court which had remanded him to police custody.
The Mysuru city police had recently filed an FIR against the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged sexual abuse.
The FIR was registered against a total of five people, including the warden of the prominent Lingayat Muth's hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit.
Two high school girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.
The seer, who wields considerable influence in the community, was also booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well, as one of the victims belongs to the SC community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 18:10 IST