JUST IN
Will stick to timelines, clear collegium recommendations: Govt tells SC
Personal data: All you need to know about data localisation rules in India
Cold wave, dense fog puts North India on red alert: What you should know
Joshimath land subsidence: Admin launches rescue, rehabilitation ops
Private trainer aircraft crashes into temple in MP's Rewa, pilot dead
Bad weather hits operations in northern, central India; flights delayed
China seeks to minimise Covid-19 risk during Lunar New Year travel rush
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees C
Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium
Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Will stick to timelines, clear collegium recommendations: Govt tells SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre, states working together for development of Northeast: NS Tomer

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Center and States are together engaged in the holistic development of the Northeast including Nagaland

Topics
Northeast India | central government | Ministry Of Agriculture

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Centre, states to work together for development: Tomer (PTI Photo/Kamal
Centre, states to work together for development: Tomer

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that agriculture is the country's fastest growing sector and there will be no constraint of central funding for its development.

Referring to the northeast, he said the Centre and the northeast states governments are working together to develop the agriculture sector given its potential for organic farming.

Agriculture is the fastest growing sector in the country and the Center is making continuous efforts to make farming profitable. There will be no constraint of central funding for development of agriculture sector, the union minister said inaugurating the newly constructed administrative and academic buildings of Pasighat Agriculture College in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The Centre has endeavoured to establish a link between research and farming and provide scientific advice to farmers at the ground level. The setting up of the institute as visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an impetus to the development of agricultural education and research in Arunachal Pradesh along with other northeastern states, he said.

Giving importance to agriculture in bringing about development and security of livelihood in the northeast, farming activities are being strengthened through agricultural education and research, Tomar said.

The minister said the Centre is working to ensure that the country's agricultural sector remains strong to be able to meet all challenges to make sure that there are sufficient food reserves at all times, an official communique said on Friday.

Steady efforts are on to connect farming with modern technology and research institutions and agricultural universities have a vital role to play in that direction, Tomar added.

He congratulated the people of East Siang district and hoped that the students after graduating will actively contribute in empowering the country's agriculture sector. He also hoped that the new facilities provided to the college would encourage and motivate students to work harder and help in increasing their capacity by providing technological benefits.

Tomar also visited the two-day Kisan Mela organised in the college campus and interacted with

farmers, the communiqu said.

Arunachal Agriculture Minister Tage Taki emphasised the importance of locally grown crops for enhancing farmers' income, export opportunities and encouragement for natural and organic farming for sustainable increase in production.

Taki also informed that all centrally sponsored welfare schemes are being implemented to enhance income and living standards of the farming community in the state, the communiqu added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Northeast India

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 13:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU