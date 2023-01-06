JUST IN
Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium
Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case
Air India accused apologised to victim, asked her not to complain: FIR
Air India CEO tells staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft
Blue and grey-collar job demand in India up four-fold in 2022: Report
Centre bars tourists at Shri Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand, amid protests
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; temp plunges to 1.8 degrees Celsius
197 shelter homes arranged to protect Delhi homeless from biting cold
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second phase of Haryana leg from Sanoli-Panipat
India logs 228 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 2,503
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
China seeks to minimise Covid-19 risk during Lunar New Year travel rush
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bad weather hits operations in northern, central India; flights delayed

Bad weather prevailing in the Northern and Central parts of India on Friday disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport with over eight flight departures delayed

Topics
weather forecasts | Northeast India | Indian weather

ANI  General News 

Delay flight operations in northern, central India
Delay flight operations in northern, central India

Bad weather conditions prevailing in the Northern and Central parts of India, including the national capital, on Friday, disrupted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport with over eight flight departures delayed.

"An Air India, Melbourne-bound, flight delayed by around 2:25 hours and rescheduled to depart at 16:45 hours," New Delhi Airport's live flight information said.

"Dubai bound flight was rescheduled to 10:50 hours from 9:00 hours, Jeddah bound flight from 10:25 hours to 13:10 hours, SpiceJet flight, Dubai-bound, also rescheduled to 8:29 hours from 7:30 hours, Air India Flight, flying down to Kathmandu was delayed by 1:02 hours, Warsaw bound flight by 1:45 hours, Istanbul bound flight rescheduled to 7:38 hours from 6:55 hours, Dhaka bound flight from 6:30 hours to 7:31 hours, Phuket bound flight from 6:25 hours to 6:56 hours, and Bahrain bound flight from 5:40 hours to 6:53 hours," it added.

As per the information, a few flights arriving at Delhi IGI also reported delays.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Airport issued a fog alert for all passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures were in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and low visibility level today.26 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on weather forecasts

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 12:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU