Centre to invest Rs 10,000 cr to modernise Paradip port: Minister

Union minister Shantanu Thakur on Friday said the Centre will invest over Rs 10,000 crore to modernise Odisha's Paradip port.
The minister of state for shipping inspection of the port infrastructure and the vessel traffic management system.
Paradip will be the best port in the country on the east coast. The central government will invest over Rs 10,000 crore to make it a clean, green and smart port, Thakur said.
Thakur was informed about the modernisation and ancillary development work of the port by officials.
A special terminal berth will be constructed at Rs 700 crore for transportation of LPG, officials said.
