JUST IN
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival US short sellers
Budget seeks to maintain balance between growth & deficit: Fitch Ratings
BJP announces candidates for West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh bypoll
Centre to move motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in LS today
Doval meets Blinken, exchanges views on wide range of global issues
11 trains running late in northern India due to dense fog, low visibility
Top headlines: Adani in crisis, India Inc to gain from Rs 10 trn infra push
India, US keen to conclude $3 billion MQ-9B predator armed drones deal
Minister died due to cardiogenic shock after being shot, says report
UNDP administrator Achim Steiner highlights India's G20 presidency
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Doval meets Blinken, exchanges views on wide range of global issues
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre to move motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in LS today

The motion would be moved by the BJP MP C.P. Joshi

Topics
Budget session | Budget 2023 | Droupadi Murmu

IANS  |  New Delhi 

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

The Central government on Thursday will move a motion for thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

The motion would be moved by the BJP MP C.P. Joshi.

The Lower House will discuss the motion on the address delivered by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Two reports of the standing committee on transport regarding demands for grants for the current fiscal for the ministry of road transport and highways as well as ministry of tourism, will also be laid in the Lok Sabha.

--IANS

ans/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget session

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU