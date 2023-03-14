JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre to seek Parl's nod for 2nd batch of supplementary demands for grants

The Centre on Tuesday will seek Parliament's approval for the second batch of supplementary demands for grants (2022-23).

Topics
Centre | Parliament

IANS  |  New Delhi 

parliament
Photo: Bloomberg

The Centre on Tuesday will seek Parliament's approval for the second batch of supplementary demands for grants (2022-23).

Through the demands for grants, the government plans to spend an additional Rs 1,48,133 crore for the remaining period of the current fiscal.

The Lok Sabha will also take up for discussion and voting the supplementary demands for grants for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24.

The lower house will also take up for discussion and voting the supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23.

Lok Sabha will also have a general discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 10:06 IST

