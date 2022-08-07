Centre v states: What have NITI governing council meets discussed so far?

At the time of inception, the governing council was billed as a forum for cooperative federalism between the Centre and states. As Prime Minister chairs the seventh meeting of the council, sparks have started flying between the two.

The governing council of comprises the prime minister, the chief ministers of all the states and UTs with legislature, and others.

On Saturday, Chief Minister decided to boycott the meeting, alleging states are not being treated as equal partners.

He also said that important issues are not discussed in such meetings.

In response, the termed his allegations as "unfounded" and said 30 meetings had been held between state chief ministers and top NITI officials on various issues in the last year alone. It said the agenda for today's meeting was prepared in consultation with states. Other chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states are also expected to discuss various contentious issues.

As the meeting gets underway in a short while, it's high time to look at the major discussion points in the previous six NITI Aayog governing council meetings chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

The agenda for NITI Aayog governing council meetings so far

First meeting (Feb 08, 2015): Three sub-groups of chief ministers on rationalisation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, skill development, "Swacch Bharat Abhiyan" constituted. In addition, task forces on agriculture and poverty elimination were also formed.

Second meeting (Jul 15, 2015): Council held consultations on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

Third meeting (Apr 23, 2017): NITI presented a 15-year vision for India, a 7-year strategy, and a 3-year action agenda.

Fourth meeting (Jun 17, 2018): It discussed measures taken to double farmers' incomes and progress made under the flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, POSHAN Abhiyaan etc.

Fifth meeting (Jun 15, 2019): Council discussed issues related to rainwater harvesting, drought situation and relief measures, aspirational districts programme, APMC acts and EC Act. Security-related issues and LWE districts were also raised.

Sixth meeting (Feb 20, 2021): On the agenda were issues such as accelerating human resources development, improving service delivery at the grassroots level, health and nutrition, among others.

Seventh meeting (Aug 07, 2022): Ongoing