Centre wants to make women members of SHGs lakhpati: Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister on Wednesday said the government has resolved to make members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) lakhpatis.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop of women and an exhibition at Shahapur in Thane district. More than 25,000 women attended the function.

"There are 86,000 SHGs in India which include 9 crore women. In the last eight years, the government has disbursed Rs 6.26 lakh crore to these women. It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make each and every member of SHGs a lakhpati. We are working in that direction. 'Lakhpati Didi' programme is being implemented in the country," he said.

Singh said the income of women members of SHGs in Thane district will go up and the GDP of the district will improve.

