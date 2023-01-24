Chandigarh court evacuated after bomb threat call, police launch search

The Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.

"We got information from the control room that there might be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior police official said.

The court complex in Sector 43 was evacuated, with the police asking all present inside including the judges and advocates to move out.

The area was cordoned off, and bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed at the site, which lies next to the busy interstate bus terminus in sector 43.

An advocate also said information received suggested that there could be a bomb inside.

Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)