JUST IN
Mayor of Delhi: Election process and role in administering national capital
Chandigarh court evacuated after bomb threat call, police launch search
SVPI airport plans development projects to cater passenger traffic demand
Light rain triggers by western disturbance in parts of eastern Rajasthan
Haryana Police beef up security measures across state for Republic Day
75% of sitting Nagaland MLAs are crorepatis, 3% have criminal cases: ADR
Draft IT rule amendments to impact press in India: Indian Newspaper Society
Hearing in money-laundering case against Sanjay Raut adjourned till Feb 27
LG bypassing Delhi govt in issuing prosecution sanction: Manish Sisodia
Kerala political groups to screen BBC doc; BJP seeks CM's intervention
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SVPI airport plans development projects to cater passenger traffic demand
icon-arrow-left
Mayor of Delhi: Election process and role in administering national capital
Business Standard

Chandigarh court evacuated after bomb threat call, police launch search

The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said

Topics
Chandigarh | Bomb Threat Calls

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: Wikimedia
Photo: Wikimedia

The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.

"We got information from the control room that there might be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior Chandigarh police official said.

The court complex in Sector 43 was evacuated, with the police asking all present inside including the judges and advocates to move out.

The area was cordoned off, and bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed at the site, which lies next to the busy interstate bus terminus in sector 43.

An advocate also said information received suggested that there could be a bomb inside.

Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chandigarh

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU