Change your despotic, arrogant behaviour: Mayawati tells Adityanath govt

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "despotic and arrogant" behaviour and asked it to change it in the wake of the flak received for the Hathras gang rape-murder case.
She also condemned as "shameful" the ill-treatment meted out to the media and the lathi-charge on the opposition leaders who supported the 19-year-old victim's family in the past couple of days.
"A BSP delegation had gone to the victim's village to meet the family and know the facts of the case on September 28. What report I have received is very painful and forced me to approach the media," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.
"The government is advised to change its despotic and arrogant behaviour, or else the roots of democracy will be weakened," the BSP leader added.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had gone to meet the family in Bulgarhi village on Saturday, followed by Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, Bhim Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad and a Samajwadi Party delegation on Sunday.
