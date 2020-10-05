Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh extends rail roko agitation in Punjab till Oct 8

-
ALSO READ
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' agitation
Punjab bandh: Farmers begin protest in Punjab, Haryana over farm bills
In Punjab, farmers' body to start 'rail roko' agitation from Sep 24
Rail roko: Punjab farmers' protest against new farm laws continues
Punjab farmers continue 'rail roko' agitation; Haryana Cong's over month-long stir from Sep 28
-
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against recently enacted farm laws till October 8.
The protests were scheduled to end on October 5 (today).
The members of Committee held a candlelight vigil as they continue 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar's Devidaspura village, in protest against the farm laws.
"As an elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi could have discussed the provisions of the Bills before introducing and passing them in Parliament. We are protesting here and holding a candlelight vigil," said Sukhbinder Singh, secretary of the committee told ANI.
"We have extended our protest until October 8. We will continue our agitation till government rollback the laws," he added.
The rail roko farmers' agitation was launched by the Committee in Punjab on September 24 and was scheduled to conclude on September 26. However, it was extended till September 29 and it is now scheduled to be concluded on October 8.
The protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have blocked the railway tracks by putting up a tent on the railway lines. They are raising anti-government slogans and demanded rollback of all the farm Bills at Devidaspura, a village on the city outskirts.
Similar protests against the farm legislations have been witnessed in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha.
According to the Centre, these laws will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside 'mandis' and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.
The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.
The three bills - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the monsoon session of parliament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU