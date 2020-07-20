Coronavirus will not be controlled by jugaad: Mayawati to UP govt

-
ALSO READ
Why SP and BSP are reluctant to take advantage of CAA turmoil in UP?
Kanpur encounter 'extremely sad, shameful and unfortunate': Mayawati
Palm reader predicted 350 seats for SP in 2022 UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav
12 SC/ST seats, 2.5 mn Dalit voters: BSP's 70 candidates may hurt AAP, BJP
Uttar Pradesh's economy estimated to expand by 4.4% in 2019-20
-
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the virus has assumed a "horrible shape" in the state and it was a matter of serious concern.
The pandemic, she said, will be controlled by making proper arrangements and not by 'jugaad'.
"The way in which COVID-19 pandemic is assuming a horrible shape in UP -- the most populous state in the country, which is poor and backward -- is a matter of serious concern," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday, with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU