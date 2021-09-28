Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt mulls easier registration process

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand HC extends stay on Char Dham Yatra till Jul 28 in view of Covid
Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand deferred as Covid-19 spreads in India
U'khand to issue Chardham Yatra guidelines for pilgrims from 3 districts
U'khand issues fresh SOPs for Char Dham yatra against HC's decision
HC slams Uttarakhand for Covid norms' violation at Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra
-
The Uttarakhand government is considering to simplify registration for the Chardham Yatra, exempting pilgrims from the formality of dual registration on Smart City and Devasthanam Board portals for an e-pass.
Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan in a meeting with officials of departments connected with the yatra said an interim plea should be filed in the Uttarakhand High Court, seeking an increase in daily number of pilgrims visiting the temples.
Asking them to simplify the procedures for the yatra, he said since conditions on both portals are the same, exempting Devasthanam Board e-pass holders from the compulsion of registering on Smart City portal can be considered.
The process of registration on the Devasthanam Board portal and checking of e-passes should be simplified as much as possible, he said.
Bardhan also asked officials to address the difficulties being faced by pilgrims in logging into the Devasthanam Board portal and establishing a QR code system for checking of e-passes on check points en route to the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU