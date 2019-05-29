JUST IN
Mural makeover for Mumbai slum Dharavi

Old, peeling buildings in Mumbai's Mahim East and Dharavi, one of world's largest slum, become the canvas for life-size murals

These murals at Mahim East are by St+art Foundation, an initiative supported by Asian Paints

A residential building in Mahim features a larger-than-life mural of an Indian woman

Murals representing the wisdom of womankind

A boy rides a bicycle past a wall mural in Mumbai

A vendor sells watermelons in the backdrop of a wall mural in Dharavi

This mural in Mahim presents a little boy holding an umbrella amidst a rain of flowers

St+art foundation aims to make our streets more interactive through urban art festivals across India

