Mural makeover for Mumbai slum Dharavi

These murals at Mahim East are by St+art Foundation, an initiative supported by Asian Paints
A residential building in Mahim features a larger-than-life mural of an Indian woman
Murals representing the wisdom of womankind
A boy rides a bicycle past a wall mural in Mumbai
A vendor sells watermelons in the backdrop of a wall mural in Dharavi
This mural in Mahim presents a little boy holding an umbrella amidst a rain of flowers
St+art foundation aims to make our streets more interactive through urban art festivals across India
