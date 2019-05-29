Mural makeover for Mumbai slum Dharavi

These at are by St+ Foundation, an initiative supported by Asian Paints

A residential building in Mahim features a larger-than-life of an Indian woman

representing the wisdom of womankind

A boy rides a bicycle past a wall in Mumbai

A vendor sells watermelons in the backdrop of a wall in Dharavi

This mural in Mahim presents a little boy holding an umbrella amidst a rain of flowers

foundation aims to make our streets more interactive through urban festivals across India