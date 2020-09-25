Chennai police book Franklin Templeton, top executives for 'fraud'

The (EOW) of the Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against the beleaguered Asset Management India (FTAMIL) and Trustee Services (FTTSPL) for an alleged criminal conspiracy to defraud 300,000 investors by causing wrongful loss to them and unlawful gain to themselves.



The FIR also named Santosh Das Kamath, MD and chief investment officer, FTAMIL, Sanjay V Sapre, whole time member, FTAMIL, and their directors Jayaram Subramaniam Iyer, Vivek Kudva, RV Subramaniam, and Pradip P Shah, among others.

While EOW officials were not available for comment, Manoj Sheth, president, Financial Markets & Accountability (CFMA) confirmed the development.



The EOW registered the FIR after investigating a complaint filed by CFMA, the investors' group, and a few others with EOW in in May this year in the interest of millions of aggrieved investors of