No appointment of SC judges in my tenure due to lack of consensus: Bobde

Former CJI S A Bobde said no judges could be appointed in the Supreme Court during his 18-month tenure as the head of the judiciary since the collegium could not arrive at a consensus

Topics
CJI | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde signs on a register after taking oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Former CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Former Chief Justice of India S A Bobde Saturday said no judges could be appointed in the Supreme Court during his 18-month tenure as the head of the judiciary since the collegium could not arrive at a consensus.

Bobde said there have been times when no elevation of judges could take place for two or more years and it can happen in a human institution.

Responding to a question that in his 18-month tenure as the CJI not a single appointment of judge took place, Justice Bobde said, Yes, so? There have been periods when you haven't had elevation for two years. You haven't had elevation for longer. What is so extraordinary about this? We couldn't arrive at a consensus. It can happen in the human institution.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th CJI on November 18, 2019 and retired on April 23, 2021.

The former judge, who was speaking at India Today Conclave, said, No, it is not because of the collegium system, it is because as a collegium we were unable to arrive at the consensus. It is not because of the system, it is because we failed as a collegium to arrive at the consensus about the names.

He elaborated that a lack of consensus was because of a particular name (in the list) or, in some cases, the reason was the order in which the elevation should happen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 21:49 IST

