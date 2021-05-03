Chhattisgarh: 2 dead, 2 ill after consuming hand sanitiser

-
ALSO READ
Renewed focus on health helps drinking water market flow the luxury way
Alcohol-free sanitiser just as effective as alcohol-based one against Covid
The Raipur-Guwahati connection
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25; restaurateurs cheer move
-
Two persons died and as many
others fell sick after consuming hand sanitiser in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.
The incident took place late Sunday night in a locality near a multi-speciality hospital under Gole Bazaar police station limits, they said.
Prima facie, the four men consumed the sanitiser due to unavailability of liquor during the curbs imposed here to contain the spread of COVID-19, a police official said.
They fell sick and were rushed to the Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where two of them died, he said.
The deceased were identified as Raju Chura and Vijay Kumar Chouhan, both aged around 40, he said.
The two others were undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU