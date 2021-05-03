JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Mahua Moitra slams EC, terms Nirvachan Sadan 'new crematorium in Delhi'
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: 2 dead, 2 ill after consuming hand sanitiser

Two persons died and as many others fell sick after consuming hand sanitiser in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday

Topics
Coronavirus | Chhatisgarh | Police

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

hand sanitizer
hand sanitizer

Two persons died and as many

others fell sick after consuming hand sanitiser in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in a locality near a multi-speciality hospital under Gole Bazaar police station limits, they said.

Prima facie, the four men consumed the sanitiser due to unavailability of liquor during the curbs imposed here to contain the spread of COVID-19, a police official said.

They fell sick and were rushed to the Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where two of them died, he said.

The deceased were identified as Raju Chura and Vijay Kumar Chouhan, both aged around 40, he said.

The two others were undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 03 2021. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU