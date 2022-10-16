JUST IN
2-day conference on power-renewable energy concludes in Rajasthan's Udaipur
HM Amit Shah to launch MBBS Hindi coursebook in MP's Bhopal today
Sadness, loneliness speed up ageing faster than smoking: Research
Spike in Dengue cases across India, October most vulnerable month
ED 'completely independent'; not used for vindictive purpose: Sitharaman
Bengal farmer earns 3 times less than Punjab counterpart: NABARD report
Researchers identify new mitochondrial disease in identical twins
India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle
Mulayam Singh's ashes to be immersed in Ganga at Haridwar on Monday
Astronomers discover heaviest element in an exoplanet atmosphere barium
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2-day conference on power-renewable energy concludes in Rajasthan's Udaipur
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack

Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said.

Topics
Chattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Kanker 

Manoj Singh

Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said.

Mandavi, 58, was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town after he suffered a heart attack where he died in the morning, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.

Mandavi, who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.

After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him, Shukla said.

Mandavi was then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town where he died, the Congress leader said.

The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chattisgarh

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 12:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU