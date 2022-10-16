Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack

-
ALSO READ
Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Vararara Rao on medical grounds
Koregaon-Bhima probe panel asks Pawar to appear before it on May 5 and 6
Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to poet Vararara Rao on medical grounds
Chhattisgarh sees quieter summer this year with fewer Naxal attacks
State-owned Alliance Air launches flight on Bilaspur-Bhopal route
-
Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack, party leaders said.
Mandavi, 58, was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town after he suffered a heart attack where he died in the morning, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.
Mandavi, who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.
After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him, Shukla said.
Mandavi was then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town where he died, the Congress leader said.
The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 12:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU