Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced that the state government will procure 20 quintals of paddy per acre instead of the existing 15 quintals.
He made the announcement in the state Assembly while replying to discussions on the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2023.
The Congress-ruled state would be facing Assembly elections by the end of this year. After discussions, the budget of 1,21,500 crore for 2023-24 was passed in the House.
His government was committed to empowerment of 'annadata' (crop growers) and had decided to procure 20 quintals of paddy per acre in place of existing 15 quintals per acre, Baghel said. Further, educated unemployed youth in the state will be given allowance of Rs 2,500 from April 1, he announced. Unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who have passed class 12, and with annual family income of less than Rs 2.50 lakh will benefit from the scheme, he said.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:56 IST
