Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets Home Minister Shah at Raipur airport

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh govt starts working on Nava Raipur's infrastructure projects
Chhattisgarh emerging as world forum for tribals: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh minister Deo's gaffe embarrasses Congress; BJP hits out at CM
BJP learning from Chhattisgarh development model of Congress: CM Baghel
Jharkhand UPA MLAs shifted to Raipur to avoid BJP's poaching bid: CM Baghel
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Raipur Airport during Shah's visit to Korba district.
The Union Home Minister addressed a public meeting in Korba during his visit one-day visit to Chhattisgarh. Shah reached Raipur airport from Korba where CM Bhupesh Baghel came and met the Home Minister before his flight to Delhi.
"Bharatiya Janata Party will complete 10 years in 2024, everyone is suffering from inflation and unemployment. The promises made by the central government on employment are not being seen anywhere, and people are worried about inflation. We will win 2023 as well and will win all the Lok Sabha seats in 2024," CM Baghel said while speaking to reporters after meeting Amit Shah.
He said, "The public knows what work the Congress has done in the last 4 years. The common public is saying that they have received the benefits of all the schemes, the public itself is telling."
"The central government gives 5 kg of rice, we are giving 35 kg per family, which was given by the central government, the minister has also given the answer in the assembly," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 08:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU