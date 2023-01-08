JUST IN
To prevent drunk driving, Kolkata bars asked to start breathalyser tests
Lawyers meet Jharkhand CM over court fee hike; Soren promises review
Joshimath crisis: 11 more families moved to safe locations, say officials
Delhi road accident: Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia sanctioned for victim's family
Participation of girls on rise in NCC, says DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh
Farm reforms pending in India since 1991: EAC-PM chief Bibek Debroy
Will send 44 judges' names within two-three days: Govt to Supreme Court
Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says Ganga Ram Hospital
Rs 395-cr bank fraud: CBI files new case against Unitech, former directors
Delhi hit-and-drag case: Sixth accused sent to three-day police custody
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Raj govt making every effort to provide adequate power to agri sector: CM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ashram flyover closed for traffic: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory suggesting alternate routes for commuters since the Ashram flyover has been closed for traffic for the construction of a connecting road, officials said

Topics
Delhi Police | Delhi traffic | Delhi Traffic Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
Representative Photo/PTI

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory suggesting alternate routes for commuters since the Ashram flyover has been closed for traffic for the construction of a connecting road, officials said.

In continuation to the previous advisory on December 30 about the linking of the Ashram flyover with the DND flyway, it has been suggested that commuters coming from C V Raman Marg take a right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Those coming from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, and Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, and CGO Complex have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad, the advisory said.

The advisory further advised motorists from Noida to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar, to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, and Chirag Delhi. Those coming from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi are advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj to reach Noida and Badarpur.

The motorists from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24 and the ITO side (Ring Road) are advised to follow Barapullah Flyover to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Delhi Traffic Police has identified the prominent spots and proposed locations for traffic diversion and an adequate number of traffic signages have been affixed there, it said.

A total of 70 traffic police personnel and 16 marshals from PWD have been deployed on the entire stretch. In coordination with the PWD, the works of road re-carpeting, widening, and installation of traffic signal at the Taimur Nagar cut have been done, the advisory said.

A contractor had told PTI the work to link the Ashram flyover with the DND Flyway is going on round the clock and will be wrapped up in 45 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Police

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 07:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.