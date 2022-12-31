Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Congress leader called on Modi a day after decided to introduce the Old Pension Scheme for government employees by giving them the option to choose between it and the new pension scheme after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority repeatedly rejected the state's demand for return of funds deposited as part of the National Pension System.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Chief Minister of met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)