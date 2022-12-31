JUST IN
2 Chinese nationals held along Indo-Nepal border by SSB, says UP Police
India logs 226 fresh coronavirus cases; active tally increase to 3,653
Assam Police seizes 2000 kg Burmese betel nuts smuggled from Mizoram
EPFO implements SC order, gives option for higher pension to those eligible
MCD regained unified identity in 2022; Delhi to get new mayor in Jan 2023
Mastermind of Bihar liquor tragedy that claimed 73 lives arrested in Delhi
PM condoles loss of lives in Navsari road accident, announces ex-gratia
Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temp at 10.2 degree Celsius: IMD
As we pulled him out, car burned within seconds: Bus Staff who saved Pant
Recovery, expansion, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector in 2023
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2 Chinese nationals held along Indo-Nepal border by SSB, says UP Police
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

The Congress leader called on Modi a day after Chhattisgarh decided to introduce the Old Pension Scheme for government employees

Topics
Bhupesh Baghel | Modi govt | Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

bhupesh baghel
File Photo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Congress leader called on Modi a day after Chhattisgarh decided to introduce the Old Pension Scheme for government employees by giving them the option to choose between it and the new pension scheme after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority repeatedly rejected the state's demand for return of funds deposited as part of the National Pension System.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bhupesh Baghel

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 16:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU