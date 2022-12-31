Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

-
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
The Congress leader called on Modi a day after Chhattisgarh decided to introduce the Old Pension Scheme for government employees by giving them the option to choose between it and the new pension scheme after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority repeatedly rejected the state's demand for return of funds deposited as part of the National Pension System.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 16:05 IST
