Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 1,368 new cases, 25 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count
rose to 1,75,959 on Sunday after 1,368 people were found infected, while the number of patients who have recovered in the state crossed the 1.50 lakh-mark and reached 1,50,398, an official said.
Twenty-five more deaths were recorded in the state taking the toll to 1,818, he said.
A total of 203 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,162 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 23,743 active cases, the official informed.
Raipur district reported 144 new cases, taking its total count to 40,429, including 539 deaths.
Bilaspur district recorded 143 new cases, Korba 124, Janjgir-Champa 99, Durg 89 and Raigarh 87, among other districts, he said.
"Of the latest fatalities, eight took place on Sunday while 17 had occurred earlier but were added to the tally on Friday," he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,959, new cases 1,368, death toll 1,818, recovered 1,50,398, active cases 23,743, people tested so far 16,79,650.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU