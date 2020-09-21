JUST IN
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 1,949 Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths reported

Chhattisgarh reported 1,949 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the statewide count to 86,183 and toll to 677 on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the statewide count to 86,183 and toll to 677 on Sunday, a health official said.

The day also saw 921 people getting discharge from various hospitals following their recovery, while 651 patients completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 47,653.

The state now has 37,853 active cases, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur district with 812 new cases continues to report a high number of infections.

Among other districts, Durg reported 257 fresh cases, Balod 107 and Kanker 107.

Of the 13 latest fatalities, seven died on Sunday, five on Saturday and one on September 18, he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 67,500 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 27,711 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and has witnessed 319 deaths, he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 86,183, new cases 1,949, deaths 677, recovered 47,653, active cases 37,853, people tested so far 9,29,701.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 06:10 IST

