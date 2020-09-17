Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 3,189 Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths recorded

reported 3,189 new



COVID-19 cases and 23 more fatalities, taking the statewide tally to 73,966 and the toll to 611 on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 689 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 958 patients completed their home isolation, taking the tally of recoveries to 35,885, he said.

The state now has 37,470 active cases, he said.

Of the fresh cases found in 25 districts, the maximum 717 was reported from Raipur district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by Rajnandgaon (398), Raigarh (294), Bilaspur (293), and Durg (282), he said.

Of the 23 fatalities, eight died on Wednesday, nine on Tuesday, three on September 14 and one each on September 11 and September 13, he said.

Besides, one death, which took place in a private hospital here last month, was added to the tally on Wednesday after the patient's COVID-19 report was received, he said.

The state has recorded over 58,000 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 24,338 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. It has also witnessed 288 deaths so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 73,966, new cases 3,189, deaths 611, recovered 35,885, active cases 37,470, people tested so far 8,46,663.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)