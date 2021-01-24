Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 377 new cases reported, 526 recover

on Saturday reported



377 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the infection count to 2,96,326 and the toll to 3,609, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,87,677 after 64 people were discharged from hospitals and 462 completed home isolation. The number of active cases in the state stood at 5,040, he said.

"Raipur district accounted for 83 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 55,673, including 762 deaths. Durg witnessed 51 new cases, Raigarh 35 and Mahasamund 30. Of the eight deaths recorded during the day, two took place on Saturday, four on Friday and two earlier," he said.

With 20,405 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 40,76,431.

