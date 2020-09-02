Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 3,219 Covid cases, 11 more deaths

on Wednesday reported



3,219 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 1,09,780, a Health Department official said.

The death toll rose to 514 with 11 fresh fatalities, he said.

Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 731 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (400), Puri (217) and Balasore (194). Total nine districts reported more than 100 cases.

Ganjam reported three of the fresh deaths, two people lost their lives in Khurda and one patient each died in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts.

Most of the deaths have been reported from Ganjam where 194 people have died so far, the official said.

There are 28,443 active cases in the state at present, while 80,770 patients have recovered.

The state has so far tested over 18.19 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 51,245 on Tuesday, the official said.

