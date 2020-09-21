Kerala coronavirus update: 2,910 more cases push state tally to 138,631

: reported 2,910



COVID-19 caseson Monday, taking the infection count to 1,38,631 after 25,848 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The dip in positive cases comes after the state had detected over 4,000 cases in the last four days consecutively.

The state also reported 18 more deaths, taking the toll to 553,Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 36 had come from abroad and 133 from otherstates.

A total of 2,653 people were infected through contact, while the source of infection of 313 were not known.

Among those who tested positive today were 88 health workers, including 31 from the state capital.

With the samples of3,022 testing negative, 39,285 people arepresently undergoing treatment and 98,724 have so far recovered.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum of 533 cases, followed by Kozhikode 376, Malappuram 349, Kannur 314 and Ernakulam 299.

In six other districts, there were over 100 cases each.

Wayanad had the least number of infections today--18, while Idukki had 82 cases, the minister said.

As many as 2,18,907 people are under observation, including 25,778 in various hospitals.

So far 24,50,599 samples have been sent for testing,which includes routine samples, airport surveillance, truenat and antigen.

Today 13 new hot spots were added and 12 areas were removed from the list,taking the total hot spots tally to 639.

Cases were registered against 1,413 people today for Covid protocol violations, 537 were arrested and 54 vehicles seized state-wide, a police release said.

As many as 5,957 people were found not wearing masks and eight cases were registered for quarantine violation.

