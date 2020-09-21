-
ALSO READ
London to remove statues of imperialist icons as Floyd protests continue
London: Over 30 arrested during protest against Covid-19 restrictions
Easing travel restrictions, migrant movement behind surge in cases: Experts
Kashmir intensifies restrictions after second coronavirus death case
China eases flight restrictions after United States targets its carriers
-
London Mayor proposes new Covid-19 restrictions to curb virus surge
"We will collectively be asking the government to implement this plan as soon as possible and I will be discussing it with the Prime Minister tomorrow morning," Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement
Topics
London Mayor Sadiq Khan | Coronavirus
Reuters Last Updated at September 21, 2020 23:57 IST
https://mybs.in/2YQLv8B
File Photo: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan | Photo: Reuters
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts a plan to put to the central government for new Covid-19 restrictions to stem the spread of the virus in the capital.
"We will collectively be asking the government to implement this plan as soon as possible and I will be discussing it with the Prime Minister tomorrow morning," Khan said in a statement.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 23:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU