London Mayor proposes new Covid-19 restrictions to curb virus surge

"We will collectively be asking the government to implement this plan as soon as possible and I will be discussing it with the Prime Minister tomorrow morning," Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement

File Photo: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan | Photo: Reuters

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts a plan to put to the central government for new Covid-19 restrictions to stem the spread of the virus in the capital.

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 23:54 IST

