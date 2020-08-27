Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan

All religious places in that were closed for devotees in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will be re-opened from Septemeber 7, said state government on Wednesday.

"All the religious places in the state, that were closed for common devotees in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, will re-open from September 7. All precautionary measures to ensure safety against the disease will have to be mandatorily followed," the government order reads.

Earlier, the centre had given relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and allowed the religious places across the country to reopen from June 8, however, government has not allowed the opening of the same in view of the surge in the number of cases.

A total of 1,345 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 deaths reported in till 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The total number of cases now at 74,670 including 14,099 active cases and 992 deaths, said State Health Department.

