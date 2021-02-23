Covid-19: Chhattisgarh to screen visitors from other states

-
ALSO READ
Assam registers 380 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 207,741
Madhya Pradesh: 108 new coronavirus cases in Indore take tally to 34,725
Telangana registers 1,015 new coronavirus cases, 3 more fatalities
Mumbai reports 541 new Covid-19 infections, taking tally to 270,654
Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study
-
In view of the rising coronavirus
cases in some parts of the country, the Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities to ensure screening of people coming into the state from outside through various modes of transportation, an official said on Tuesday.
In a directive issued to divisional commissioners and district collectors on Monday, the General Administration Department (GAD) has asked them to make arrangements for COVID-19 screening and contact tracing of people entering Chhattisgarh from other states, he said.
The directive was issued in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, the public relations department official said.
The authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to SOPs related to COVID-19 screening for passengers at Raipur and Jagdalpur airports, particularly for travellers arriving from Delhi and Mumbai, he said.
Besides, people visiting Chhattisgarh from states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi, should be screened at railway stations, bus stands and inter- state entry points, he said, quoting the directive.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU