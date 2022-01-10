Chhattisgarh sees 2,502 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 15,464

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,23,313 on Sunday with the addition of 2,502 cases, while the death toll increased by two to touch 13,615, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,94,234 after 22 people were discharged from hospitals and 80 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 15,464, he said.

"Raipur district reported 830 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,63,142, including 3,147 deaths. The district has 4,803 active cases. Bilaspur recorded 335 cases, followed by Korba 246, Raigarh 227, Durg 201, Janjgir-Champa 190 and Rajnandgaon 123, among other districts," he said.

With 31,071 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,52,48,210, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Dhanendra Sahu from Abhanpur told PTI he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajnandgaon Mayor Hema Deshmukh tweeted that she, her husband and son had been detected with COVID-19.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,23,313, new cases 2,502, death toll 13,615, recovered 9,94,234, active cases 15,464, today tests 31,071, total tests 1,52,48,210.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)