Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 988 fresh cases, tally rises to 6,26,741

Assam's single-day COVID-19 cases on Sunday came down for the first time in nine days with the detection of 988 fresh infections but the positivity rate soared by nearly double to 6.48 per cent, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The decline in the fresh cases was due to fewer tests conducted on Sunday than the previous day.

The state had logged 1,254 new cases, with a positivity rate of 3.73 per cent, after testing 33,609 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday.

On Sunday, 988 new cases were detected after clinically examining 15,238 samples, registering a positivity of 6.48 per cent.

The decrease in the number of fresh cases was witnessed for the first time since January 1 when 150 people had tested positive for the infection, after which the numbers had started rising.

The tally in has now gone up to 6,26,741.

The number of recoveries rose by more than 46 per cent to 448 persons on Sunday from 305 on Saturday, the NHM data showed.

In Assam, 6,14,126 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

During the day, one person lost his life to the disease in Sonitpur district. The infections had claimed two lives in Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan districts on Saturday.

With this, the death toll has gone up to 7,528, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, NHM said.

Currently, the state has a total of 5,087 active cases.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against total testing of 2,68,94,466 samples thus far.

The NHM said a total of 3,89,91,520 doses of vaccines have been administered.

As many as 11,498 teenagers between 15 and 18 years have received the first jab across the state on Sunday, it said.

