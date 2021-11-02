Chhattisgarh sees 22 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; over 16k samples tested

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,096 on Tuesday with the addition of 22 cases, while the death toll stood at 13,580 after two patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The recovery count touched 9,92,221 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 16 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 295 active cases, he said.

"Durg recorded six new cases while Bilaspur recorded three cases. Three districts, including Raipur, saw two cases each. Seven districts reported one case each. No fresh case was reported in 16 districts," he informed.

With 16,370 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,701,678, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,096, New cases 22, Death toll 13,580, Recovered 9,92,221, Active cases 295, today tests 16,370, Total tests 13,701,678.

