Chhattisgarh sees 63 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a day; active tally at 427

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 63 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.08 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,096, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,139, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 72 and stood at 11,62,530, leaving the state with 427 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 12 cases, while no cases were reported in 13 districts, he added.

With 3,022 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,86,98,715, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,096, new cases 63, death toll 14,139, recovered 11,62,530, active cases 427, today tests 3,022, total tests 1,86,98,715.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)