Chhattisgarh sees 946 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths; active tally now 8,464

on Friday reported 946 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,44,940, while 10 deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 13,988, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 2.51 per cent as on Friday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,22,488 after 83 people were discharged from hospitals and 2,086 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 8,464, he said.

"Raipur recorded 133 cases, followed by Durg 79, Rajnandgaon 78, Korba 70, Raigarh 61 and Mungeli 53, among other districts. With 37,715 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,66,75,141," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,44,940, new cases 946, death toll 13,988, recovered 11,22,488, active cases 8,464, today tests 37,715, total tests 1,66,75,141.

