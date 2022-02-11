Gujarat adds 1,883 Covid-19 new cases; 14 deaths take toll to 10,775

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat records 573 Covid-19 cases, no new Omicron infection, 2 deaths
Gujarat sees 6,097 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths; over 12,000 recover
Gujarat logs 12,911 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths; 23,197 recover
Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 8,934 new cases and 34 deaths
Fresh Covid cases zoom to 3,350 in Gujarat, Ahmedabad reports lion's share
-
Gujarat witnessed 1,883 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 12,12,370 and toll to 10,775, a health department official said on Friday.
The discharge of 5,005 persons during this period took the recovery count to 11,83,294, leaving the state with 18,310 active cases, of which 105 patients are on ventilator support, he said.
Of the new cases, Ahmedabad city led with 618, followed by 282 in Vadodara city, 96 in Vadodara district, 95 in Mehsana district, among other areas, he said.
As many as 10.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 2.06 lakh during the day, he said.
In adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, six COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours took the tally to 11,391, including four deaths, while the discharge of 11,359 persons so far had left the Union Territory with 29 active cases, a local official said.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,12,370 new cases 1,883, deaths 10,775 discharged 11,83,294 active cases 18,301 and people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU